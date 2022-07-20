Birmingham has revealed details of a city centre party in Victoria Square to welcome the Queen's Baton to Birmingham next Wednesday.

The event in the square is expected to begin around 5pm local time with Irish pipes and drums, a samba band, dhol drummers and West African band coming together in the middle of Victoria Square.

It is to be hosted by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Sanity, a Birmingham born rapper who combines hip hop, grime and jazz in her music.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the homecoming event," Sanity said.

"We'll be celebrating a range of Birmingham talents, communities and cultures that really commemorate our fantastic city."

Birmingham poet Casey Bailey is scheduled to make an appearance as the Relay approaches its end.

Last October, he performed his poem "Take it On" as the Relay began at Buckingham Palace.

Birmingham poet Casey Bailey is expected to perform in Victoria Square.He recited his poem Take it On at the launch of the Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace ©Getty Images

On Wednesday, the final Baton Bearers are expected to arrive in the Victoria Square at approximately 6.45 pm local time.

The celebratory performance is expected to include Bollywood dancers and Sampad, a group which promotes South Asian Arts.

"There are so many wonderful locations from which to enjoy this special occasion and cheer on the many inspirational Baton Bearers, who have done so much for our city," Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said.

"I can't wait to see these two days unfold across Birmingham, demonstrating how bold and welcoming we really are."

The Baton is set to spend most of next Wednesday making its journey around the city starting from the Botanical Gardens where flowers and plants from all Commonwealth nations will be on display.

The itinerary is also set to include a trip on a city tram and it is also scheduled to travel through the Birmingham University campus and the Balti triangle.

At the Gay village, it will be welcomed by drag queens and also taken along the city waterways by Chinese dragon boat.

There will be community celebrations at Cotteridge Park, Swanshurst Park and Small Heath Park open to the public and the day of the Opening Ceremony it is to move onto the Birmingham Children's Hospital before visiting the Jewellery Quarter where the Baton itself was made.

A visit is scheduled to Villa Park - home of Aston Villa Football Club - where the Baton is to be taken up and down the steps at the famous Holte End.

The final destination will be nearby Aston Hall, where it will be kept before its final journey to the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium.

The Baton has currently reached Tamworth and is set to arrive in Coventry where wrestling, judo and rugby sevens will be contested during the Games.