The bearers of the Queen’s Baton have swam with sharks, travelled by lifeboat and speedboat and taken it down water slides as the Relay reached Sunderland in the north east of England with only 14 days until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to open.

The Relay began the morning on the Redcar sea front, with Delhi 2010 gold medal winning race walker Jo Jackson.

The Baton's speedboat journey came on the River Tees.

It passed the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge, with local media reporting that police had been called after a spectator shouted abuse at Batonbearer Mike Hind, a charity fundraiser who had taken supplies to Ukraine earlier in the year.

Cleveland Police said that no arrests were made and the Relay was not interrupted.

Later, Jessica Eddie, a member of the silver medal winning British rowing women's eight at the Rio 2016 Olympics, rowed up the River Wear towards Durham with the Baton on board.

The Baton ended the day in Sunderland where it set out from the university’s St Peter’s campus to the White Lighthouse at Cliffe Park.

Some 14 community bearers carried the Baton along the seashore.

They included hairdresser Nicola Wood, who has helped others address hair loss after suffering from cancer and Emma Burrow, in remission from hodgkin lymphoma, who completed the Great North Run and raised over £4,000 ($4,730/€4,725) for bone marrow charities.

Katie Williamson, who suffers from autism and epilepsy, but was nominated for her voluntary work organising a shop to raise funds for other sufferers of idiopathic intracranial hypertension, also carried the Baton along the Sunderland seafront.

Earlier in the week, the Relay had arrived in Loughborough as England team members were receiving their Games uniform.

Bearers included 2018 rugby sevens bronze medallist Abbie Brown, and Joe Litchfield, who won world 4x200metres bronze last month and is set to swim at Birmingham alongside brother Max.

Associate professor Oluwasola Afolabi, a specialist in water and environmental engineering also carried the Baton on the university campus.

In the town centre, the Baton passed to Para swimmer James Hollis, selected for England in Birmingham after a comeback to the sport.

"I’ve never done it before, I want to get there and I just want to race," Hollis said.

"I didn’t realise there were this many people in Loughborough, it is really special - it shows how much sport means to people in this country," he added, as he was greeted by large crowds,

In Queen’s Park the Baton passed to Emma Wiggs, V2 Paralympic canoeing champion in both Rio and Tokyo and an activist for "Unlocked," an initiative by the Women’s Sport Trust to promote diversity in sport.

In the market place, it was handed to 2004 Paralympic discus gold medallist Danny Greaves, a medallist at six consecutive Paralympic Games and Commonwealth champion at Glasgow 2014.

"I was delighted to find out I had been nominated as a Batonbearer, it has been a huge privilege to carry the Baton through Loughborough and an amazing experience," Greaves said.

Afghanistan veteran Ben Parkinson, who lost both legs and suffered severe spinal injuries after an explosion, carried the Baton at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Although he used crutches ,Parkinson completed his section without aid.

"It has given me a new challenge," he told ITV News.

"I want to do it because everyone nominated me, I need to make them proud," he added.

2018 netball gold medallist and England captain Natalie Metcalf also carried the Baton in Sheffield.

At the York St John University Sports Park, international long jumper Lucy Hadaway was greeted by hundreds of schoolchildren.

The Baton was then taken across Robin Hood Bay on the York Moor coast to Whitby Abbey.

In Hull, the Baton was taken underwater at "The Deep", an aquarium in the city, where senior aquarist Sebastian Prajsnar swam among sharks with the Baton.

He was joined by musician Darren Sims ,known as "Daz" a fundraiser for the Variety Club.

Tomorrow the Relay is set to continue through the north east to Alnwick Castle, a location used to depict Hogwarts School in the Harry Potter films, Gateshead and Newcastle.