The heatwave which has swept across England this week did not stop the progress of the Queen’s Baton, although in Shrewsbury, Andy Smith carried it rather longer than expected after some were unable to participate because of the high temperatures.

Smith is the founder of Smashlife UK, an organisation which helps children recover from abuse.

As the Relay approached Shrewsbury Castle, the Baton was taken by Kelda Wood, founder of Climbing Out, a charity which provides outdoor activities for those who have experienced life-changing injuries or trauma.

She was greeted by Town Crier Martin Wood, dressed in full regalia.

At 2.18 metres tall, Wood is said to be the tallest town crier in the world.

Earlier in the week, the Baton had made its passage across the North of England.

It visited the Angel of the North sculpture where it was carried by Tommy Lowther, a former soldier and policeman who was on duty during the London bombings on July 7 2005.

Former soldier and police officer Tommy Lowther carried the Baton from the Angel of the North ©Getty Images

Lowther launched Sporting Force, a charity to help those leaving service in re-adjustment.

In Gateshead, the Baton was carried by 13-year-old twins Lucy and Molly Scott.

Lucy has cerebral palsy, but in 2020, the pair ran a mini Great North Run around streets near their home raising £1,000 ($1,200/ €1,720) to support other children with disabilities.

Sir Brendan Foster, Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres gold medallist in 1978, carried it on the Gateshead track where he had set a world record over 3,000m almost half a century ago.

Sir Brendan had previously carried the Baton for Glasgow 2014 on the banks of the Tyne in Newcastle.

When it arrived there this time, Newcastle United women's captain Katie Barker raced along the water's edge.

"I did not expect it but I am so proud of being here," Barker said, "the only advice was don't drop it and I did not."

As the Baton headed to Cumbria, it travelled across Lake Windermere by paddleboard.

It was also received by mountaineer Alex Staniforth, an ambassador for the mental health charity Mind over Mountains.

Staniforth documented his attempts to climb Mount Everest in a book.

"It was even more poignant to run in the grounds at Brockhole where I wrote most of my first book, Icefall, and I didn't even drop it," Staniforth said.

In Blackpool, it travelled by tram along the pleasure beach known as the "Golden Mile".

It was taken onto the dancefloor at the Tower Ballroom, the setting for the popular Strictly Come Dancing television programme, by Keith Stevenson, founder of the Mulberry Community Project set up to help those recovering from addiction.

"I didn't know whether I had to give a speech or do a twirl on the dancefloor," Stevenson said.

"I've never been in there before, so it was fabulous just to see the tower ballroom and watch the dancing."

When it reached Manchester, the Baton was taken to Bellevue Sports Village, one of the legacy venues from the 2002 Commonwealth Games in the city.

It was greeted there by Julius Joseph, founder of Ballout ,a national 3x3 basketball tournament.

Joseph has been named as England coach for Birmingham 2022.

Statues of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr watched over gymnast Beth Tweddle as she carried the Queen's Baton in Liverpool ©Getty Images

Para swimmer Ellie Simmonds, winner of five Paralympic gold medals and 14 world titles, was the Batonbearer at BBC Media City in Salford on the outskirts of Manchester.

She was joined by weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans.

Gymnast Beth Tweddle, who won gold on the uneven bars at Manchester 2002, launched the Relay on the Liverpool waterfront where it passed the statue erected in tribute to the The Beatles, known as the "Fab Four".

Tweddle had trained and studied in the city.

"It’s 10 years since I won my Commonwealth gold in Manchester, so its a huge honour to have it," Tweddle said on BBC television.

Liverpool had been a candidate city for 2022 but lost out to Birmingham in 2017.

The Baton now continues its journey through Shropshire and Staffordshire.

On Thursday (July 21), it is scheduled to reach Coventry, which hosts wrestling, judo and rugby sevens.