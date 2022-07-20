Birmingham 2022 has unveiled the schedule for the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics individual qualification team competitions for the Commonwealth Games here.

Both events are due to be staged at Arena Birmingham with artistic gymnastics running from July 29 to August 2, followed by rhythmic gymnastics from August 4 to 6.

The new schedules released by Birmingham 2022, confirmed the subdivisions that the teams will compete in during the first two days of artistic gymnastics competitions.

They are set to determine the individual all-around and apparatus finals and team finals.

The men's event is planned to start on July 29 - a day after the Opening Ceremony - with 18 nations and territories making up three subdivisions.

England, Canada and Scotland, who claimed medals in the team competition at Gold Coast 2018, have been named in the third subdivision along with New Zealand, Australia and Cyprus.

The women's competition, featuring four subdivisions with four teams in each, is set to begin on July 30.

Scotland have been drawn in the second subdivision, while hosts England, who won team silver in the Gold Coast four years ago, and Wales are in the fourth alongside reigning champions Canada and 2018 bronze medallists Australia.

Birmingham 2022 has confirmed the men's and women's all-around finals will be staged on July 31 followed by the individual apparatus finals from August 1 to 2.

Gold Coast 2018 team medallists England, Canada and Scotland have been named in the same subdivision for the men's artistic gymnastics competition at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

A total of 13 countries have been divided across two subdivisions for the rhythmic gymnastics programme that is set to get underway on August 4.

Cyprus, Malaysia and Australia who claimed gold, silver and bronze respectively at Gold Coast 2018, have been named in the third subdivision along with Canada and Wales.

Hosts England have been placed in subdivision one where they are set to face New Zealand, Gibraltar, South Africa, India, Singapore, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

The team competition is set to conclude on August 4 before the focus is expected to be switched to the individual all-around final on August 5 and the individual apparatus finals on August 6.

Birmingham 2022 claim artistic gymnastics tickets have been in "high demand" but added there was still a chance to secure a seat for the rhythmic gymnastics.

"We are delighted to be able to release this schedule for gymnastics," said Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022.

"The gymnasts always deliver when it comes to incredible skills and exciting routines so we really can’t wait for the action to start at Arena Birmingham.

"Gymnastics has been one of our most popular sports when it comes to ticket sales so I’d urge people to go to birmingham2022.com if they don’t want to miss out."