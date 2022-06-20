Georgia Godwin won all-around silver at her last Commonwealth Games appearance ©Getty Images

Australia has announced its gymnasts for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with nine of the 13 athletes set to compete for the first time.

The country has drafted in a series of new members in a bid to improve on the two golds it won at its home Gold Coast 2018 Games.

Twenty-four-year-old Georgia Godwin, who won the individual all-around silver medal four years ago, is the most experienced member in a young women's cohort. 

Emily Whitehead and Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva will also return, having both picked up bronze in Gold Coast in vault and rhythmic gymnastics respectively. 

Three artistic gymnasts who are all 21 or younger will be making their Games debuts in Romi Brown, Kate McDonald and Breanna Scott.

Ashari Gill and 18-year-old Lidiia Iakovleva make up the rest of the women's rhythmic gymnastics team. 


Five men have been chosen to represent Australia in Birmingham, but only 29-year-old Mitchell Morgans will have previous Games experience. 

Christopher Bacueti, Clay Mason Stephens, Jesse Moore and Tyson Bull will all make their bow, for the second most successful gymnastics nation in Commonwealth Games history.

Bull reached the men's horizontal bar final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year.

"When I put on the green and gold, I feel an overwhelming amount of pride as well as responsibility,” Stephens said.

"Whenever I raise my hand at a competition I am performing for my family, my friends, my coaches, my team-mates as well as for myself… all of which mean the world to me."

The gymnastics events at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to take place from July 29 to August 6 at Arena Birmingham. 