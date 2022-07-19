Archibald out of Commonwealth Games but Scotland gymnastics squad grows

Scottish cycling great Katie Archibald has been ruled out of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, failing to recover sufficiently after she was hit by a car while training in late May.

The Olympic women's madison champion will be unable to defend her individual pursuit title at Birmingham 2022, dealing a blow to Scotland.

It adds to a year that saw the 28-year-old take time off for recovery from shoulder surgery in January, followed by a heavy crash at the International Cycling Union Track Nations Cup in April.

"I took two weeks off in January this year while recovering from shoulder surgery," Archibald said.

"That was a scheduled break.

"However since then I’ve managed to fit in, unscheduled: a back fracture, COVID, a concussion, a broken collarbone, another surgery, and (the final cherry on top) two sprained ankles and a big ballooned leg.

"I’ve tried my hardest to keep my head up - and certainly had enough support from British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, and Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling to do so - but I’m just not coping.

"So with a very heavy heart I’ve decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"This isn’t a happy thing to share.

"Representing Scotland means so much to me, but that’s where I am."

Cara Kennedy is one of the additions to the gymnastics team ©Getty Images

Despite losing a cyclist, Commonwealth Games Scotland has added to other teams, including in artistic gymnastics.

Cara Kennedy, Eilidh Gorrell and Emily Bremner have grown the gymnastics squad to 10, while Kieran Malone is the sixth member of the wrestling team, set to compete in the men's under-86 kilograms category.

Kennedy returns for her third Games.

Gregor Swinney, Tom Beeley and Danny Mabbott have been added to the aquatics squad too.

Swinney is the men's 50 metres butterfly national record-holder and is to make his Commonwealth debut, while fellow swimmer Beeley makes his debut, having previously competed at the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Mabbott brings the diving team up to eight members, a new record at the Games for Scotland.

Finally, Hazel MacLeod has been confirmed as the guide for Alison Peasgood in Para triathlon too, reunited with the athlete she won a silver medal with at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.