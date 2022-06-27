Commonwealth Games champion Rhys McClenaghan and two other gymnasts who represent Ireland have been cleared to compete in Northern Irish colours at Birmingham 2022.

An earlier International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruling had deemed them ineligible, leading to criticism from both sides of the Irish border.

McClenaghan, who won men's pommel horse gold at Gold Coast 2018, welcomed on social media that the ruling had now been overturned, with himself, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer given special dispensation to compete at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The FIG's change of policy comes after Northern Ireland's Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey met with gymnastics' global governing body, as well as pressure from Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) for decision it termed "incomprehensible" to be overturned.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles, it is a birthright of the people of Northern Ireland to identify themselves and be accepted as Irish, British or both.

People from Northern Ireland can hold British and Irish citizenship and it is not unusual for athletes who represent Ireland, as apposed to Britain, in certain international competitions to compete for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

OVERTURNED! I’m delighted to finally be allowed to compete at the Commonwealth Games. I get the opportunity to retain my title🥇 compete with my team mates and represent everybody who has assisted and supported me in this difficult time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lLRm0vKcYu — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) June 27, 2022

McClenaghan competed for Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, having won a gold medal for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and athletes from a variety of other sports who compete for Ireland had not encountered issues in being selected by CGNI for Birmingham 2022.

Hargey said she was "delighted" by the FIG's reversal - something both the British and Irish Governments had also called for.

"The unique position under the Good Friday Agreement needs to be respected across all codes and in all international competitions," Hargey said.

"This new decision sends a strong message of support to our existing athletes and inspires more young people to get involved and engaged in sport, particularly on the international stage."

Previously, the FIG had suggested the athletes may need to renounce their claim of Irish nationality to be able to compete at Birmingham 2022, with the other option it presented being to remove the gymnastics competitions at Birmingham 2022 from the FIG calendar.

Gymnastics competition at Birmingham 2022 is due to begin in little more than a month's time, on July 29.