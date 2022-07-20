President of Griner's club UMMC Ekaterinburg added to EU sanctions list for supporting war in Ukraine

The head of Russian metallurgical company UMMC, owners of the basketball club that detained American player Brittney Griner represented, has been added to the European Union sanctions list for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sberbank, a major sponsor of the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi, is also among several companies, entities and individuals included among the latest sanctions, according to news agency Reuters.

UMMC, the second largest copper producer in Russia, owns UMMC Ekaterinburg after taking them over in 2002.

In that time it has turned them into one of Europe’s strongest teams.

They have won the Russian Premier League 15 times in the last 20 years, including 13 in a row since 2009.

According to Reuters, 62-year-old Andrei Kozitsyn, the chief executive of UMMC and President of UMMC Ekaterinburg, is being added to the list as he is deemed to be "involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government".

Brittney Griner had been entering Russia to begin a new season for UMMC Ekaterinburg, who she has played for since 2014, when she was arrested on drugs charges ©Getty Images

Griner had been playing for the club since 2014 during the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) off-season.

In February, the two-time Olympic gold medallist was entering to join the team for the new season when she was detained by Russian Customs after cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage and has been held in prison in Moscow ever since.

Her trial begun on July 1, when she pleaded guilty to the charges and faces up to 10 years in jail.

WNBA players and officials and other leading figures, including LeBron James, have called on United States President Joe Biden to do more to help get Griner returned home.

The Biden administration has described Griner’s arrest, which came as the Kremlin prepared for its invasion in Ukraine, as wrongful detention.

"I’m terrified I might be here forever," the 31-year-old Griner wrote in a letter to Biden, asking for his direct assistance with her case.

Sochi 2014 sponsor Sberbank has also been added to the European Union sanctions list ©Sberbank

Under the new sanctions, Sberbank would have its assets in the West frozen and completely prevent transactions with the exception of financial operations for the trade in food and fertiliser, an EU official told Reuters.

Russia's largest lender had already been excluded from the SWIFT bank messaging system, hampering its ability to conduct business.

Sberbank, which is 50 per cent owned by the Government, paid $130 million (£108 million/€127 million) to be a domestic partner of Sochi 2014.