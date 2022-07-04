Zip to zip for Queen's Baton Relay on first day in England as starts Birmingham 2022 countdown

A ride on a zip wire at the Eden Project in Cornwall began the first day of the Queen’s Baton Relay in England and another journey on a wire to Bournemouth Beach ended an exhilarating first day in the Commonwealth Games host nation.

Olympic and double Commonwealth heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis had helped launch the England leg as President of Commonwealth Games England.

"The sense of anticipation is real, it is the first time I’ve seen it and it is beautiful, very different," Lewis told BBCTelevision as the Baton was delivered to her by local postman Dave Hoskin.

The first bearer was Ollie Turrell of nearby Camborne Science and International Academy, who hopes to become an astronaut.

"It brings people together and brings the spirit definitely, it is an honour to be doing this," Turrell said before joining BBC Television presenter John Maguire to plunge headfirst on the zip wire.

The Baton was carried in more conventional fashion to the "Tropical Rainforest," recreated in a biome at the environmental complex.

Swimmer Ben Proud, winner of World Championship 50 metres freestyle gold in Budapest last month, was among those to take it.

It was then passed to David Croft, a former chef who founded a project providing respite accommodation for those with disabilities.

Croft, who became quadraplegic following an accident over 40 years ago, was greeted by cheers from local school children.

A flying start for the Queen's Baton Relay at Eden this morning as it was carried down England's fastest zipwire over the top of the Biomes!🤯 #QBR2022 @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/t8H7SZlNF5 — Eden Project (@EdenProject) July 4, 2022

The Relay continued to Plymouth where the Pilgrim fathers had set sail for America in 1620.

That it should visit on American Independence Day was appropriate.

It travelled across Plymouth Sound on the "e-voyager", Britain’s first sea going electric ferry which organisers claimed was the first zero carbon leg of the Relay.

On board was Kadus Smith, choreographer of the Rhythm City Dance Studio.

"Having that Baton in my hand has been part of history and it is something I’ll definitely treasure for the rest of my life," Smith admitted.

As it landed it was greeted by Plymouth town criers John Pitt and David Green in full regalia.

"We wanted to say thanks to the ambassadors of Plymouth who are carrying the Baton, they’re all people who have done tremendous things, we just wanted to take our hats off to say thank you," Green said.

On Plymouth Hoe, Invictus Games athlete Mark Ormrod, a former Royal Marine, carried the Baton through a guard of honour provided by recruits from the Royal Navy training base at HMS Raleigh.

Diver Matthew Dixon, a double Commonwealth Games silver medallist at Gold Coast 2018 and named in England's team for Birmingham, which is due to open on July 28 and conclude on August 8, also carried it in his hometown.

Invictus athlete and former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod carried the Baton on Plymouth Hoe ©Scott Grenney/One Plymouth

In Exeter, Gold Coast 2018 weightlifting gold medallist Emily Muskett joined the Relay and community bearers included Mark Richardson, who runs a local foodbank.

Along the coast in Poole, Martin Cook, a senior teaching assistant at the local Victoria School and retired magistrate John Churchill, volunteer helper at Mudeford Community Infants School in Christchurch both carried the Baton.

Open water ice swimmer Kate Steels then carried the Baton to Bournemouth pier, where charity campaigner Tiff Watson sped down a zip wire for a perfect landing on the beach.

"I abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower [in Portsmouth] last Summer, so this was a good challenge and a privilege to do," Watson told BBC Television.

Watson who has central core disease and malignant hyperthermia, a muscular condition. has raised funds for the local Forest Holme Hospice in nearby Poole.

The Baton is scheduled to resume its journey in Devizes tomorrow and continues to Bath, Bristol, Hereford and Gloucester, before ending the day in Cheltenham, home of the annual National Hunt Racing festival.