Lewis set to welcome Queen's Baton at Eden Project as begins final journey to Birmingham 2022

Commonwealth Games England President Denise Lewis has called on English athletes to take advantage of a "home" Games as she prepares to welcome the Queen's Baton to the Eden Project in Cornwall today.

The arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in the host nation after completing its journey around Wales will mark the final countdown to the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on July 28.

During a busy first day, the Baton, which is due to arrive at the world famous environmental attraction in St Blazey at 6.30am, is also scheduled to visit Plymouth, Exeter, Portland, Poole and Bournemouth,

Peter Stewart, Eden Project executive director, will be among a group of specially invited guests, along with Lewis, to witness the start of the Baton's trip around England.

"We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Eden Project on July 4 as part of its incredible journey through England this summer," he said.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome."

Pregnancy forced Denise Lewis to miss the 2002 Games but she received the Queen's Baton from an aerialist at the Opening Ceremony in Manchester ©Getty Images

Lewis admits she still regrets missing out on the last Commonwealth Games held in England 20 years ago, in Manchester.

"I was heavily pregnant at that time with my daughter, and I remember sitting in that stadium devastated that I couldn’t compete," Lewis told insidethegames.

"I try to tell everyone a home Games is so special and so unique that you will remember it forever, I remember the energy in and around Manchester at the time.

"It’s going to be great for the athletes, I am quite envious, but happy that they are getting the opportunity."

Lewis won the Commonwealth Games heptathlon title at Victoria 1994 and Kuala Lumpur 1998 before taking Olympic gold at Sydney in 2000.

“I have real fond memories of the Commonwealth Games, it was my launchpad and that’s why I think its such an important championship on the performance pathway," Lewis said.

"It has gone from strength to strength in terms of inclusivity, especially on the final 'Super Sunday' with the women’s hockey final, cricket final and netball all on that Sunday showcasing women’s sport, the Commonwealth Games is evolving, it feels like a really good time for Birmingham to be hosting these Games."

Denise Lewis won the 1994 and 1998 Commonwealth Games titles and claims they were a launchpad for eventual Olympic success at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

In 2002 Lewis carried the Baton in Bourneville and was also one of the select group of Baton Bearers in the City of Manchester Stadium at the Opening Ceremony.

"My memories of Manchester coupled with the feelings that I am going to get for Birmingham, I think I will probably burst with pride and I am sure I will be very emotional," Lewis admitted.

"Sport had been great for my life, it has been transformative, but had I not had the courage to say to my mum, take me to Wolverhampton and Bilston at the age of eight or nine, I just don’t know what my life would have looked like,

"For me to be receiving the Baton and to have the career that i have had, I will be forever grateful and I am hoping so many people will get to replicate it."

Lewis is set for what she describes as a "commuting challenge" to visit as many sports as possible during this year's Games, which are due to open on July 28 and conclude on August 8, but has predicted "Birmingham is going to rock and the West Midlands too."