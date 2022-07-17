South Korea tipped for medal haul at World Fencing Championships in Cairo

South Korea boast an impressive team, marked by multiple Olympic medallists, set to compete at the World Fencing Championships.

The event is set to run from tomorrow until July 23 in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

An all-South Korean final has been predicted in the women's épée as two-time Olympic silver medallist Choi In-jeong has been handed the top seed while her compatriot Song Se-ra takes second seed.

The pair were team-mates in the team épée event at Tokyo 2020 where they finished as runners-up.

Choi also achieved the same feat at London 2012.

In the individual men's épée, it is France who lead the way as Tokyo 2020 solo champion Romain Cannone and Rio 2016 gold medallist Yannick Borel head into the tournament as the top seeds.

Double individual bronze medallist Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea is tipped for victory in the individual men's sabre.

However, he will not have an easy route to the gold medal as three-time Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi of Hungary occupies second seed at the other end of the bracket.

The qualifying rounds for the Fencing World Championships in Cairo has concluded before the main draws tomorrow ©FIE

Oh Sang-uk, a quadruple world champion is also expected to provide a stern challenge to his countryman as he has been handed the fourth seed.

Azerbaijan's European champion Anna Bashta is expected to go far in the women's sabre, but 23-year-old nine-time continental medallist Misaki Emura of Japan is favoured over her for gold with the top seed.

Italian Alice Volpi will be looking to win her second individual World Championships gold in the women's foil event but will face a tough challenge in pre-tournament favourite Lee Kiefer of the United States who became an Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020.

Kiefer's fellow victor from last year's postponed Games, Cheung Ka Long is expected to triumph in the men's foil.

A rematch of the Tokyo 2020 final could take place as Italy's Daniel Garozzo takes second seed.

The event's main draw is due to begin tomorrow with the women's épée and men's sabre tournaments before the remaining individual and team competitions in each discipline follow suit.