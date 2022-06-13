South Korea picked up both available gold medals on the first day of team events at the Asian Fencing Championships in Seoul.

Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jung-hwan, Kim Jun-ho and Oh Sang-uk bested Japan's Kento Hoshino, Mao Kokubo, Kaito Streets and Kento Yoshida 45-33 in the men's sabre final to clinch victory.

It means Olympic champions South Korea retain the title they won in 2019, when Chiba in Japan staged the last Asian Fencing Championships.

In the bronze-medal match, Iran defeated Hong Kong to round off the podium.

Meanwhile, Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Lee Hye-in and Song Se-ra were victorious in the women's épée, getting the better of Chan Wai Ling, Chu Ka Mong, Vivian Kong and Lin Yik Hei Coco of Hong Kong.

Japan beat China in the third-place playoff to take bronze.

South Korea's women's épée side won an Olympic silver medal in Tokyo last year.

Team competitions are due to continue tomorrow with the men's épée and women's foil, before the conclusion of the Asian Championships the day after.