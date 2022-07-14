The newly-elected Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) put in "a lot of positive energy" at its first meeting, where it took the first steps towards securing the troubled sport’s Olympic future.

The governing body will increase out-of-competition testing as it continues to fight against doping, and will take a close look at where all its money has gone over the past 10 years.

There will be more transparency in the way the IWF operates, a review of the rules governing elections after the recent problems at the IWF Electoral Congress in Albania, new sponsorship deals and better promotion of weightlifting worldwide.

The Board, featuring 12 new members who were elected on June 25, met in person at the IWF headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

An IWF statement said: "Among the most important topics was the Olympic status as well as the foundation and future of weightlifting.

"The discussions focused on the core principles of the IWF, including reviewing the past culture versus the new philosophy of the organisation and next steps in continuing to clean up the sport."

All Board members "committed to supporting the good governance initiatives already implemented and to the continued improvement of transparency and integrity within the sport."

The International Testing Agency (ITA), which carries out the IWF’s anti-doping programme, was commissioned to increase the number of out-of-competitions tests.

Italian Antonio Urso was voted in as IWF general secretary six days after the Electoral Congress in Tirana when a counting error came to light ©IWF

Athletes in many nations have not been tested out-of-competition for some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and much to the annoyance of the "clean countries", North Korea has never hosted an independent testing mission.

An international auditing firm will be appointed to perform a detailed financial, governance and operational due diligence of the IWF covering the past ten years, during which many questions about money have remained unanswered.

The McLaren report into corruption in weightlifting, published two years ago, revealed that at least $10 million (£8.4 million/€10 million) was unaccounted for.

The auditors' findings will be presented to the IWF Congress in December this year, before the IWF World Championships begin in Colombia.

To further tighten up the way money is spent, the board agreed to "an adjustment to the current financial management regulations and procedures to ensure a clear link between costs and obtained results."

After bizarre scenes at the Electoral Congress in Tirana, Albania last month, the IWF said there would be a review of its constitution "to identify any needs for adjusting operational regulations."

Four delegates have made an official complaint about procedures at the elections that is likely to end up in court.

They complained, among other things, that the new IWF President, Mohammed Jalood, had not been elected in accordance with the constitution, and that vote counts had not been made public.

On the day before the Lausanne Board meeting, the IWF did finally post details of voting on its website, declaring that Jalood had been "unanimously accepted".

The newly-elected IWF Board wants to focus on doping and managing of finances to get back its place in the LA28 Olympic Games ©IWF

Jalood said: "It was great to have the new Executive Board come together here in Lausanne, the Olympic Capital, and home of the IWF headquarters.

"We are moving forward on all fronts and are strictly in line with the IOC requirements."

Weightlifting at Paris 2024 will feature less than half the number of athletes who competed at Rio 2016, and the sport has been removed from the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

The new Board’s aim is to win back that place by showing clear signs of a "culture change" at the IWF.

Italian Antonio Urso, who was voted in as IWF general secretary six days after the Electoral Congress when a counting error came to light, said: "This was a very productive first meeting… there was a lot of positive energy.

"We had some great discussions and made some important decisions for weightlifting; we are looking forward to sharing more on next steps with our members and partners in the coming weeks and months ahead.

"But we can already promise that transparency will be at the core of everything that the IWF does from now on - including having the detailed minutes of our meeting being published very soon on the IWF website."