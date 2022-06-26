New International Weightlifting Federation leader Jalood and his team "ready for change"

The new Board at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is gearing up to bring "positive change" to the sport, according to the governing body’s new President, Mohammed Jalood.

After the second and final day of the IWF’s Special and Electoral Congress in Tirana, Albania, Jalood highlighted the number of new faces on the Board and the greatly enhanced female representation.

Twelve new members have been elected on to the Board, which the IWF said was "a 66 per cent change in the leadership team."

Members from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India and Ecuador lost their seats and other former Board members were ineligible to stand in the elections or had already stood down.

They included the former Interim President Mike Irani of Britain, Thailand’s Intarat Yodbangtoey, Egypt’s Mahmoud Mahgoub and Nicu Vlad of Romania, who was banned for life from weightlifting last week for collusion in doping.

There will be more new Board members by the end of the year, as the Athletes Commission will have three seats after holding its elections at the IWF World Championships in Colombia in December.

That number will effectively be four because the current Athletes Commission vice-chair, Hirome Miyaki of Japan, was elected to the Board in her own right yesterday.

Miyake is one of six women on the new Board, alongside Ursula Papandrea of the United States, Karoliina Lundahl of Finland, Doris Marrero of Venezuela, Gardencia du Plooy of South Africa and Yassiny Esquivel of Costa Rica.

That number is double the required minimum of at least three Board members from both genders.

Jalood said: "I am looking forward to getting started with my new team.

"We have been given the confidence and trust of our members to bring positive change and this is something that I am dedicated to doing.

"There is a renewed energy within our organisation.

"I have already had the chance to discuss with my team who are ready to get to work and start delivering good things for our sport.

"We have a lot of new members and a lot of good experience within the newly elected Executive Board.

"We have a much stronger female and athlete representation than ever before and we are all focused on the future of weightlifting and ensuring that we work with our Olympic partners."

Members of various IWF commissions and committees were voted in today.

Those on the medical, technical, and coaching and research committees can be found here, while members of the gender equity, development and education, governance, and legal commissions are here.