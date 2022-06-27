Exclusive: International Weightlifting Federation likely to hold new vote for key role after wrong result announced

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is likely to hold a second round of voting for one of its top roles after the wrong result was called at elections in Tirana over the weekend.

José Quinones, who was wrongly declared the winner of the election for general secretary/treasurer, said he was happy for a new vote to be held.

The man who finished second, Antonio Urso of Italy, said the elections were "a circus" and will later send a statement to insidethegames.

Quinones polled 68 votes to Urso's 60, and 16 went to the third candidate, Ali Moradi from Iran.

To win outright, Quinones needed 73 votes, which is 50 per cent plus one.

As he was five short, there should have been a second round of voting between Quinones and Urso.

The elections had already been marred by a dispute in voting for President, with angry scenes preceding Mohamed Jaloud's victory.

Moradi also stayed as a candidate despite being deposed as President of the Iranian federation two days before, by state authorities.

In a message to the Electoral Commission chair, Gabriel Nigon, Quinones said: "The purpose of this correspondence is to advise that according to the constitution of the International Weightlifting Federation the electoral procedure may not have been observed and followed during the IWF Electoral Congress held in Tirana, Albania.

Antonio Urso has described the elections as a "circus" ©Antonio Urso

"Specifically the article 4, reference C numeral 15.b and 15.c in regard to the election of the general secretary/treasurer.

"According to the constitution the results shall be determined by way of a result of 50 per cent plus one of votes cast, simply majority.

"For this reason I request that the Electoral Commission evaluate this situation and determines (if it's needed) that the IWF have to call for a new vote of the general secretary/treasurer in the interest of absolute transparency and democracy."

Quinones also wrote to Urso to say he would be happy to return to the polls.

A statement is expected from the IWF later.

It is not clear how the rules were misinterpreted in this way.

More follows