A sports arena built for the postponed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou has won an international award for its lighting.

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre has won the Excellence Award from the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) based in New York's Wall Street.

The venue, which was constructed to host shooting, archery and modern pentathlon at the Asian Games, was commended for its "light and shadow effects in the sunshine, bringing out the dynamic beauty of sport."

The building had been inspired by a 13th century painting 'Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains' and was designed to blend with the natural landscape.

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre was designed to complement the surrounding mountains ©Hangzhou 2022

The roof is a curved surface shaped like a herringbone and resembles a mountain.

A total of 34 rotating alloy louvres have been installed on the south and east walls of the building, allowing for changes to be made to the overall appearance.

The presentation of the award is scheduled for August 18, during the IES annual conference in New Orleans.