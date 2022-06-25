The Qiantang Roller Skating Centre, which is due to host roller sports at Hangzhou 2022, has officially opened to the public.

The venue was intended to stage roller skating and skateboarding at the Asian Games, which were scheduled to run from September 10 to 25.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the multi-sport event has been postponed, although new dates are yet to be confirmed.

The 1,600-seater stadium will be available to use for the public from 7am to 5pm daily except for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The arena is located adjacent to the Qiantang River in the East Bay headquarter base in Qiantang New District in the Zhejiang city.

The 1,600-seater stadium cost approximately CNY480 million to build ©Getty Images

The China Construction Investment Group built the venue with a budget of CNY480 million (£58 million/$71 million/€68 million).

It has 36,000 square metres and is equipped with roller skating rinks that meet the standard dimensions of the International Roller Skating Federation for speed and artistic roller skating.

Other venues also in the Qiantang District for Hangzhou 2022 are the Hangzhou University of Electronic Science and Technology Gymnasium which is set to host the fencing competitions and the Zhejiang Gongshang University Cultural and Sports Centre, due to stage handball.

The Games are set to feature 51 competition venues with 61 disciplines across 40 sports.