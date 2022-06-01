Home Plate, the headquarters of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), has won won the critics award at the Porcelanosa International Project Awards, an international architecture competition.

The project to develop the building in Pully, on the outskirts of Lausanne, was completed in 2020 and was opened by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

The "Home Plate" project involved modernising the interior of the building whilst maintaining the Grade III listed facade and roof.

Internal features include a signature staircase, which is "inspired by the form of a batter’s swing".





It features a railing made from 100% recyclable Krion, which is able to clean the air and prevent the formation of bacteria.

A total of 24 photovoltaic panels on the roof generate sufficient energy to provide approximately 10 percent of the building's needs.

An underfloor heating and cooling system uses hot and cold water to maintain an ideal office climate.

This can be maintained for 20 hours after the system is switched off.

The work had been masterminded by San Marino architect Enrico Muscioni to provide a sustainable home for the confederation.

It faced competition from some 123 architectural projects for competition categories which focused on "designs inspired by and integrated into the environment".

Home Plate also reached the final shortlist for the "Public Spaces" category in the awards.