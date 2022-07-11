Fears are growing that rail strikes could disrupt the upcoming Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is among several politicians that have expressed concerns over the prospect of industrial action from train drivers during Birmingham 2022.

Train drivers’ union Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Fireman (ASLEF) is asking members, including West Midlands Trains, to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Should the move be agreed, drivers could strike from July 25 - just three days before the Commonwealth Games are due to open in Birmingham.

Street fears taking such action could grind transport services to a halt and disrupt the staging of the Games.

"Four and a half years in the planning could be threatened by this," said Street in a report by the Daily Express.

"The objective is a Games for everybody.

"We are ready to deliver on that promise, with free public transport as part of that offer."

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said it was "shameful" that unions were attempting to "sabotage" Birmingham 2022.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has expressed his concerns over possible rail strikes during Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"It would be a huge shame if strike action spoiled this moment for local residents and attendees at a time when the whole country should be coming together to celebrate the best in sport," said Dorries.

Julian Knight, Member of Parliament for Solihull, added: "It's awful to think that after years of planning the Commonwealth Games could be so badly damaged by these unnecessary rail strikes.

"My heart not only goes out to fans but to volunteers too."

Mick Whelan, secretary general of ASLEF, claimed strike action was the "last resort".

"Many of our members have not had a pay rise since 2019," said Whelan.

"We will fight to maintain the pay, terms and conditions, and the pensions of our members.

"The train companies are doing very well out of Britain’s railways - with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers - and train drivers are not going to work longer for less."

A spokesperson for Transport for West Midlands told the Express and Star: "There are negotiations to secure coach services for the Commonwealth Games and these will be commercially operated, whether or not there is a strike.

"Those up front costs will be covered from the Commonwealth Games transport budget, but offset through income from fare paying passengers."