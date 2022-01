A transport plan for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been given final approval by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) Board.

The WMCA gave draft approval for the plan last July, which had been developed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) in partnership with Birmingham 2022 and Birmingham City Council.

United Kingdom Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps confirmed the final plan has been approved in a statement to the House of Commons.

"The Transport Plan has been produced in close collaboration with Birmingham City Council and the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee," Shapps said.

"It sets out a strategic approach to planning and coordination of transport to support the Games covering the transportation of spectators, athletes and the Games family, whilst at the same time ensuring that any disruption to transport users and residents is kept to a minimum.

"The Transport Plan is also the result of consultation with key stakeholders, including local authorities, police forces, transport operators, and the Department for Transport, as well as wider public engagement.

"The Transport Plan presents five principles that have guided decision-making throughout the stages of strategic planning, and which underpin the objectives for transport during the Games."

Clean and green was one principle outlined, with a public transport Games targeted.

Safe, secure, reliable and efficient transport, minimising disruption, long-term benefits and access for all are the other four principles identified.

Spectators will have local bus, train and tram travel included in their tickets, which aims to support the target of delivering a first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games, which is due to take place between July 28 and August 8.

The document acknowledges the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on travel patterns and behaviour of residents, businesses and workers.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport, said the plan will ensure clean and green transport during the Games ©Getty Images

"The Covid-19 Transport Action Plan sets out how transport in the West Midlands is preparing to transition out of the Covid-19 pandemic and towards a positive, sustainable recovery," the document says.

"The action plan seeks to lay the foundations for a net zero carbon future by continuing to build upon the increased levels of walking and cycling through creating safe and attractive conditions for active travel.

"This will reassure residents, businesses and visitors as they return to our Covid-safe public transport network, and delivering new sustainable infrastructure to create an accessible, carbon-free, transport system across the West Midlands."

The plan revealed that the city centre bus shuttles, park and ride services and a dedicated accessible bus system will be in place to accommodate the increased demand during the Games.

A Regional Transport Coordination Centre will be in place to serve as a "central hub" for transport operations, which will be tasked with ensuring the region continues to operate effectively and support residents, businesses and visitors.

Cycling and walking to venues has been encouraged in the plan, with green routes set to be in place focusing on the promotion and improvement of existing walking and cycling infrastructure, including existing dedicated cycle lanes, national cycle network routes and the local canal network.

Green routes will focus on active travel corridors to Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston Stadium, University of Birmingham, Coventry Stadium and Arena and within Birmingham city centre.

The plan is aimed at supporting access to Games venues and ensuring minimal impact on businesses and residents ©Birmingham 2022

Cycle parking will be available at all venues.

The plan identifies transport upgrades, which are expected to be delivered on time for the Games.

This includes a Metro extension and rail station redevelopments at University, Perry Barr and Coventry rail stations, infrastructure works for the Sprint corridor to support the new bus routes and improve connectivity to key venues and a road improvement schemes to enhance the transport experience for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

The plan claims the Commonwealth Games can help us deliver a better-connected region.

The Evening Mail in Birmingham has reported the Westside Business Improvement District has expressed concerns over the delay to the completion of tram upgrades at Broad Street, which were due to be completed by the end of 2021.

The full transport plan can be accessed here.