Bridj has pledged to "simplify the complex task of delivering transport" at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after being named as the official fleet operations and asset management technology provider for Birmingham 2022.

More than 500 vehicles are expected to ferry officials, sponsors and operations staff between accommodation, training and competition venues during the Games, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 in the English city.

Australian transport software specialist Bridj has been tasked with providing a booking and fleet management platform that enables Birmingham 2022’s fleet operations team to plan and manage fleet services, along with apps for both drivers and passengers.

The platform is expected to include route optimisation, scheduling and vehicle tracking in a bid to save time and improve efficiency.

Bridj's passenger mobile application is set to be provided that is due to enable more than 2,000 passengers to find a ride at designated load zones or pre-book travel to and from venues.

Drivers are also expected to be supported by Bridj's driver app that is set to offer optimised turn-by-turn navigation to passenger pick-ups and drop-offs, adapting to temporary passenger loading zones and road closures during Games time.

"The transport plan for the Games has a focus on efficiency and sustainability, and that’s exactly what we want to bring to Birmingham," said John Langford-Ely, founder and chief executive of Bridj.

"Our aim is to simplify the complex task of delivering transport for the event organisers, operational personnel and volunteers, helping to bring faster, more environmentally friendly and convenient transport services.

Bridj is set to provide a mobile app for drivers transporting staff between accommodation and venues ©Bridj

"But this partnership is about more than just the West Midlands.

"It's about building a broad legacy of more sustainable and efficient passenger transport that can be replicated globally.

"We want to help the world to move better."

Pennie Brinsden, head of Games systems for Birmingham 2022, added: "The operator portal, provided by Bridj during Games time, encompasses the flexibility, scalability and enhanced user experience needed in the modern world of customer services.

"The platform enables Birmingham 2022 to deliver yet another first in Commonwealth Games history - offering 'Games Family' members a transport booking app for the very first time.

"This partnership will be another contributing factor towards a fantastic Games experience, for everyone in Birmingham and venues across the West Midlands."

According to Bridj, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has the option to extend its partnership with the Australian company until "at least 2030", including Victoria 2026.

"We are delighted to partner with Bridj as they become the official fleet operations and asset management technology provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Darren Hall, chief operating officer of the CGF.

"The CGF were looking for an innovative, best in class transport solution from a provider who was aligned with our values and shared vision - for Birmingham 2022 and future editions of the Games.

"Our partnership with Bridj provides a collaborative and sustainable approach to ensuring participants at all future Games can travel as stress-free and efficiently as possible."