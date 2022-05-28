Perry Barr Railway Station is due reopen tomorrow following a £30 million ($37.9 million/€35.3 million) redevelopment scheme.

The station will be a crucial gateway for visitors to the centrepiece venue for this year's Commonwealth Games, the Alexander Stadium.

The station's improvement work is also a key pillar of the Perry Barr 2040 masterplan, which pledges to make Perry Barr "the best-connected suburb in Birmingham" and is a key element of legacy proposals for the Commonwealth Games.

Lifts and stairs to the platform, a new ticket office, accessible toilet and baby-change facilities are among measures taken to make the station more accessible.

A major bus interchange is also being build next to the train station, and is also due to be completed before Birmingham 2022.

Those behind the station project say it has been completed on time and on budget.

The £30 million figures incorporates work on the bus interchange.

Perry Barr Railway Station is roughly a mile from the Alexander Stadium.

It will offer regular and direct trains to Birmingham city centre, Walsall and Wolverhampton, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and West Midlands Railway promise.

By train, Perry Barr is 13 minutes from Birmingham city centre and 15 minutes from Walsall town centre.

Perry Parr will have a "joined-up green network" and be the "the best-connected suburb in Birmingham", a 2040 masterplan promises ©Birmingham City Council

"The Commonwealth Games this summer, beyond being 11 exciting days of sporting spectacle, have the potential to deliver a lasting legacy for the people of the West Midlands for generations to come," West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said.

"This new station at Perry Barr is a great example of what that lasting legacy for our region actually means.

"It is a vast improvement on the old station - better lit, more spacious and equipped with much better facilities including lifts to the platform.

"This is brilliant news for residents but also for Games visitors making their way to the stadium nearby.

"I congratulate everyone involved on getting the project finished on budget and on time and look forward to this station serving the local community for many years to come."

The railway station and bus interchange project is being delivered by a partnership comprised of TfWM, which is part of the West Midland Combined Authority (WMCA), the West Midlands Rail Executive, Birmingham City Council, Network Rail and West Midlands Railway.

The WMCA, Birmingham City Council, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have all contributed funding.

The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony, at the Alexander Stadium, is scheduled for July 28.