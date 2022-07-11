Organisers of the upcoming Munich 2022 European Championships have released a mobile app that is said to feature everything you need for the event.

It is available to download for free and comes in German and English.

The app "offers everything a sports fan's heart desires" including live results, schedules for all sessions, start lists, medal overviews, information on the sports and venues, and latest updates from the Championships.

Exclusive multimedia content from the nine sports will also be available on the app while details on The Roofs festival, its 11 sites, and the artists are also included.

"Users can create their own individual event experience via personalised content in the app," read a Munich 2022 statement.

"Selected programme items can be added to their own agenda and preferred sports can be selected as favourites.

"In this way, during their visit, fans benefit from their own personal programme with everything at their fingertips and many other features on site."

A total of 177 medal events are due to be held at the European Championships, with more than 4,700 athletes expected to compete.

The inaugural edition of the multi-sport European Championships was held in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

The aim of the event is to give prominence to individual continental sporting events by holding them at the same time and in the same city.