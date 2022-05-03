Organisers of the Munich 2022 European Championships have marked 100 days until the beginning of the event with a series of sky projections at the Olympic Park in the German city.

The European Championships is set to feature competition in nine sports, and is scheduled for August 11 to 21.

It is being branded under the "Back to the Roofs" banner, which aims to embrace the legacy of the 1972 Olympic Games 50 years ago.

The 100 days to go celebrations featured a series of projections above the tent roof of the Olympiastadion, the main venue for Munich 1972.

These included a "100 days to go" slogan, as well as German athletes from the nine sports which are holding their European Championships as part of the Munich 2022 umbrella.

Reigning European, world and Olympic women's long jump champion Malaika Mihambo, and Tokyo 2020 men's K4 500 metres canoe sprint gold medallist Max Lemke, were among the athletes who featured.

Germany's women's long jump Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo was among the athletes projected above the Olympiastadion ©Marc Mueller/Munich 2022

Two-time Olympic artistic gymnastics silver medallist Marcel Nguyen, and world champion men's singles sculls rower Oliver Zeidler, were also depicted above the stadium.

Freestyle BMX rider Lara Marie Lessmann, table tennis player Sabine Winter, beach volleyball player Clemens Wickler, sport climber Alma Bestvater, triathlete Simon Henseleit and middle-distance runner Christina Hering ensured each of the sports on the programme at Munich 2022 were represented.

A total of 177 medal events are due to be held at the European Championships, with more than 4,700 athletes expected to compete.

The inaugural edition of the multi-sport European Championships was held in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

The idea is to give prominence to individual continental events by holding them at the same time and in the same city.