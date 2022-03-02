Munich 2022 organisers to make final decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes participation at Board meeting

The Munich 2022 European Championships Organising Committee is set to make a decision later this month on the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, during its next Board meeting.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus, the global sporting community has ostracised the two countries in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It advised International Federations (IFs) to ban athletes and officials from the two countries as well as cancel or locate any events they were scheduled to host.

"We, as the Local Organising Committee and management partner of the European Championships Munich 2022, condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine and are observing the ongoing events with deep concern," said Munich 2022 organisers.

"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian sporting community and support the recommendations of the IOC and other international sports federations, who are advising sports event organisers not to invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

"The European Championships are a union of nine European Championships and will be the largest multi-sport event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympic Games.

The Munich Olympiapark will act as a main hub for the European Championships ©Getty Images

"As the event hosts and organisers, we are in constant and active exchange with the respective governing bodies of the participating sports.

"We are following the change of events in Ukraine closely and any decision on competition-related sanctions will be taken in full consultation with our stakeholders (sports federations, European Broadcasting Union, city of Munich, Bavarian Government, and German Government).

"This matter will be discussed at the upcoming European Championships Munich 2022 Board meeting in mid-March."

insidethegames understands that ultimately the final decision will come down to the IFs to implement sanctions for their individual sports.

Currently eight of the nine International Federations set to be represented at Munich 2022 have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions.

These are the International Table Tennis Federation, the International Canoe Federation, International Volleyball Federation, International Cycling Union, World Athletics, World Triathlon, World Rowing and the International Federation of Sport Climbing.

The Federation yet to introduce these measures is the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which has condemned the actions of the two countries and banned the Russian and Belarusian flag and anthem at all of its competitions.

However, the FIG has not yet banned the athletes from participating.

The European Championships in Munich are set to take place from August 11 to 21 later this year.