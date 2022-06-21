Volunteers for the Munich 2022 European Championships were invited to the city's Olympiahalle for their "official kick-off" with more tuning in via livestream.

Approximately 2,500 people were at the venue out of the 6,000 signed up to volunteer at the Championships.

The volunteers were introduced to Munich 2022, familiarised with their roles, and informed about organisational procedures.

They then got to meet their divisional managers and peers at a networking event.

﻿"This is quite a sight for me," said Marion Schöne, Managing Director of Olympiapark München.

"I don't normally stand here on the stage, this is where our stars belong, but today this stage is yours. You are the stars today, our volunteers.

"What is awaiting you?

"I don't think it can be stressed enough that the European Championships are the biggest multi-sport event - in Munich, in Bavaria, in Germany - since 1972.

"We need you.

"You are ultimately the backbone of the European Championships.

"You will also be the face of the European Championships because you are ever-present as volunteers and will support wherever you can.

"Without you, nothing would work."

The volunteers will take on a wide variety of tasks in 16 operational areas with more than 40,000 shifts to be allocated from spectator services and venue management to anti-doping control and sporting competition.

"I have had the pleasure of being part of some big events," said 13-time German 800 metres champion Christina Hering.

"This smooth process, which allows you as an athlete to concentrate on your athletic performance - that is what you are there for - is super comfortable.

"The fact that you don't notice the volunteers is perfect because that means you don't have to worry about anything, it is all working.

"That is only possible at these major events if you have the hard-working volunteers everywhere who make sure that you are at the start on time and also find your way back to the warm-up area.

"However, I guess I can manage here."

Italian sportswear company Macron has been appointed as the volunteer staff technical partner at Munich 2022, which is set to take place from August 11 to 21.

The partnership will see Macron present a clothing line dedicated to volunteers in each different field with "exclusive garments with an accurate, personalised, practical and comfortable design."

"We are delighted to have signed this partnership with the prestigious European Championship Munich 2022," said Alberto Ianes, area manager of Macron.

"An important opportunity to showcase our technical garments and to offer the staff high-quality technical clothing, characterised by the elegance and style typical of Macron products."