Minnesota Wild GM Guerin says Kaprizov is "fine" despite fake military ID allegations

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has said Russian player Kirill Kaprizov is "fine" despite being wanted by police in his home country for allegedly buying a fake military ID card in 2017 to avoid conscription.

Kaprizov, who won gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics with the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, supposedly bought the ID from a former military officer when he was playing for Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

"With Kirill, I've talked to his agent," said Guerin, as reported by ESPN.

"We're just trying to find out as much information as we can.

"I don't even know how credible the [report] was."

"It's the first time I heard it.

"Like I said, all I'm trying to do is get information and not jump the gun or push the panic button on anything.

"He's doing fine.

"He's with his friends and with his family."

Kaprizov is currently in Russia and Guerin said he was not worried when the player left after the end of the season.

Ivan Fedotov was also accused of buying a fake military ID while playing on the same Ufa Salavat Yulayev team as Kirill Kaprizov ©Getty Images

In Russia, it is mandatory for all male citizens aged 18 to 27, with some exceptions, to carry out one year of active duty military service in armed forces.

This leads some to falsify documents to avoid the conscription.

Kaprizov has played the past two seasons in Minnesota with the National Hockey League (NHL) side.

He was named rookie of the year in 2020-2021 before setting a franchise record last season with 47 goals and 108 points.

Before that, he represented CSKA Moscow - still considered the Red Army team - for three years.

This situation comes days after Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Fedotov was arrested and taken to a military naval camp for allegedly evading mandatory military service.

Fedotov had been accused of purchasing a fake military ID from a high-ranking military officer, who allegedly helped other Ufa athletes obtain the military cards as well.

