Dutch top seed Diede de Groot claimed her 15th wheelchair women's singles Grand Slam title today, beating Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji 6-4, 6-2 at Wimbledon.

She is also on track to win a calendar year Grand Slam, a feat she achieved for the first time last year along with the Paralympic Games gold medal.

It was a repeat of the women's singles at Tokyo 2020, in which De Groot also defeated Kamiji, that time on her opponent's home soil.

De Groot has four Wimbledon titles - the most of any wheelchair women's singles player - and is second on the all-time list for women's Grand Slam wins behind her compatriot Esther Vergeer, who claimed 21 during her career.

Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez celebrated their first men's doubles Grand Slam title together since 2019 ©Getty Images

Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda took their first men's doubles title since the 2019 French Open, ending the Grand Slam run of British top seeds Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

The second seeds won 6-3, 6-1, being the first winners of a Grand Slam that were not Hewett and Reid, since Joachim Gérard of Belgium and Sweden's Stefan Olsson were crowned Wimbledon champions in 2019.

Hewett and Reid had won 10 titles on the bounce, dating back to the 2019 US Open.

The Netherlands quad top seed Niels Vink is into the final tomorrow, following a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Australian Heath Davidson.

It will be an all-Dutch final as second seed Sam Schroder won 6-0, 6-7, 6-1 over American David Wagner.



