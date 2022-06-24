Wheelchair tennis fields to be expanded and new junior event set for US Open

The wheelchair tennis draw for this year’s US Open is set to be expanded while a junior event is due to be held for the first time in New York.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced that the wheelchair competition will boast the largest player field in Grand Slam history.

It has been confirmed that the men’s and women’s singles line-ups will be doubled this year, each consisting of 16 players.

There will also be eight doubles teams in each draw.

The move comes after the USTA increased the quad draw from four to eight prior to last year’s edition.

"The USTA remains committed to providing more opportunities at the highest level of our sport," said tournament director Stacey Allaster.

"We are honoured to be able to serve as a global leader, and to continue to follow in the US Open’s overall goals of inclusivity and equality when it comes to the US Open Wheelchair Championships.

"We hope that this is a catalyst for the continued growth of wheelchair tennis, the most effectively integrated and inclusive Paralympic sport in the world."

This year’s US Open is also set to become the first Grand Slam to introduce a junior wheelchair tennis competition.

A total of eight girls and eight boys are expected to compete in the tournament.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has described the expansion of wheelchair tennis and addition of the junior competition as "inspirational enhancements".

Alfie Hewett, left, and Shingo Kunieda, who contested last year's US Open men's wheelchair men's singles final, are set to be among a field of 16 players at this year's event ©Getty Images

"These new opportunities provide growth at multiple levels, allowing more players to compete in the US Open and providing more opportunities for fans to enjoy world class tennis," said King.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty added: "The ITF is excited and supportive of the USTA’s leadership to grow professional wheelchair tennis, enhance the junior pathway, and be the first Grand Slam to have a fully integrated Junior Wheelchair Championships within our able-bodied US Open Junior Championships."

The US Open added men's and women's wheelchair singles and doubles events in 2005, while the quad division debuted in 2007.

The latest news from the USTA has been welcomed by former players and wheelchair tennis co-creator Brad Parks.

"It is so hard to believe how far wheelchair tennis has come from when we first started playing in the mid-1970s," said Parks.

"Never did I think the day would come when wheelchair tennis would have a full draw at the US Open playing alongside the world's greatest professional players.

"In addition, having the world's top junior wheelchair tennis players playing alongside the world's best able-bodied junior tennis players is beyond incredible.

"The USTA has really stepped up to the challenge of being the world's leader in developing the sport of wheelchair tennis."

Australia’s David Hall, former singles and doubles world number one and six-time Paralympic medallist, added: "This expansion of the US Open Championships is another leap forward in showcasing this great sport and maintaining that the game's heartbeat is now stronger than ever."