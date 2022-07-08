Paralympic medallists Kunieda and Hewett set for Wimbledon final showdown

Japan's three-time Paralympic champion Shingo Kunieda and Britain's silver medallist Alfie Hewett are set to meet in the men’s singles Wimbledon final.

World number one Kunieda of Japan showed his class against Belgium’s Joachim Gerard, taking the first set 6-2 and the second 6-1 on Court 14.

Britain’s Hewett, the world number two, faced a much greater challenge against Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez on Court One.

Fernandez took the first set comfortably with a 6-2 victory before pushing his opponent to the absolute limit in the crucial second set.

A tiebreak was forced but Hewett kept his composure, and he won the set 7-6.

Hewett managed to close out the match, winning the deciding set 6-4.

Kunieda and Hewett are both looking to claim their first men's singles Wimbledon title.

The women’s wheelchair singles final is set to see world number one Diede de Groot of The Netherlands play world number two Yui Kamiji of Japan.

The multi-time Grand Slam winners dominated their semi-final matches on Court Three.

Defending champion de Groot recorded a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Japan’s Momoko Ohtani, while Kamiji won 6-1, 6-2 against The Netherlands’ Jiske Griffioen.

De Groot is fighting for her fourth wheelchair singles Wimbledon title and Kamiji is playing for her first after making the singles final for the first time.

The women’s wheelchair singles final is scheduled be held tomorrow.

The men’s wheelchair singles final is planned for Sunday (July 10).