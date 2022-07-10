A forum was held to discuss how using digital technology at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games could help deliver a more secure event.

The talk took place in the Zhejiang city with discussions also focusing on how to "empower future city development".

Approximately 70 people were in attendance including Government officials from Hangzhou and other cities, officials from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, sponsors of the Games, and representatives from safety and ecological enterprises.

They spoke about the possibility of hosting a "smart Asian Games" which would apply various technologies to increase the level of cyber security.

Shi Xiongwei, deputy director of the radio, television and information technology department of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, said the cyber security of Hangzhou 2022 will be maintained in key sectors of the event - venues, the city, and supply chains - aiming to ensure the security and stability of the Games.

Approximately 70 people attended the event including Government officials ©Hangzhou 2022

Das Security, the Games' official cyber security service provider, saw its Asian Games Cyber security team debut at the forum.

Several books, including the Sports Event Information and Cyber Security, the White Paper on Cyber security of Major Events, and the White Paper on Cyber Security Risk Management and Insurance Application of Major Events, were released at the event in Hangzhou.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed to an undetermined date due to COVID-19 concerns, having initially been set to take place from September 10 to 25 this year.

The Asian Para Games, scheduled for October 2022 have also been postponed due to coronavirus.

Hangzhou is less than 200 kilometres from Shanghai, which has experienced a serious outbreak of the virus and was subjected to strict lockdowns.