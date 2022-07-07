Hangzhou 2022 looking to inspire public fitness drive with new project

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games organisers are aiming to create a sporting village following the release of its three-year action plan for the "construction of embedded sports facilities."

The project looks to make more than 16 per cent of newly-added sports venues contributing to the area which is expected to form a "10-minute fitness circle".

Football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, table tennis, and goalball facilities are set to be prioritised as well as running tracks and general fitness equipment.

Citizens of the Zhejiang city were heavily involved in the process of developing the plan.

They conducted extensive discussions on the construction of facilities and proposed that the open space in the community could be changed into a fitness hub.

Developments are set to be made in Hangzhou's green spaces, with football fields with natural turf planned, as well as the renovation of "under-bridge space" and riverside greenways on both banks of the Qiantang River.

The outdoor sports facilities of primary and secondary schools in Hangzhou are set to re-open from July 5 as COVID-19 restrictions ease off, implementing the policy of "one plan for one school."

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed to an undetermined date due to COVID-19 concerns, having initially been set to take place from September 10 to 25 this year.

The Asian Para Games, scheduled for October 2022 have also been postponed due to coronavirus.

Hangzhou is less than 200 kilometres from Shanghai, which has experienced a serious outbreak of the virus and was subjected to strict lockdowns.