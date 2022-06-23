The Organising Committee for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is leasing out the mascot costumes for the event following its postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The press and public relations department of Hangzhou 2022 designed and produced replica costumes of the three mascots - Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian.

These can be hired as long as they adhere to the principles of non-commercial activity and public welfare, as well as acting as publicity for the Asian Games.

An application must be submitted to the Culture and Education Office of the press and public relations department in the form of an official letter seven working days prior.

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed ©Getty Images

It must indicate the person in charge of the unit involved, use time and return time; and the activity plans for the costumes.

Paper and electronic versions of application documents are acceptable.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been postponed to an undetermined date due to COVID-19 restrictions, having initially been set to take place from September 10 to 25.