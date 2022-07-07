Laos take temporary control of group B at AFF Women's Championship

Laos took control of group B in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation Women's Championship following victory against Timor-Leste in the Philippines.

Laotian midfielder Vady Inthiya gave her team the lead after 14 minutes at the Biñan Football Stadium when she shot past Timor Leste goalkeeper Gorette de Deus Andrade da Costa from close range.

Coach Vongmisay Soubouakham’s side then sealed the win when substitute Aphatsala Chanthavongxay doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

The result piles on the misery for Timor-Leste who lost their opening match 7-0 yesterday against Myanmar.

Meanwhile Laos jump into first with four points although their lead will likely be short lived as Myanmar and Vietnam are just a point behind with a game in hand.

Elsewhere in group B, Vietnam cruised to a 3-0 win against Cambodia in what was their first fixture of the tournament.

A comfortable 3 - 0 win for our Women's team 🇻🇳 on their AFF Championship 2022 opening match against Cambodia!



Very unfortunate that the match was nowhere broadcasted. pic.twitter.com/3zysosroKc — Việt Nam Football 🇻🇳⚽️ (@FootyVietnam) July 7, 2022

Ngân Thị Vạn Sự opened the scoring in the 19th minute before a penalty from Phạm Hải Yến made it two.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã completed the rout moments before half-time.

The Cambodians managed to tighten up their defence in the second period but could not find a way through to score their second goal of the tournament.

Cambodia stole a draw in their first game, against Laos, with a 91st-minute equaliser in front of a 110-strong crowd.

Play is set to continue tomorrow with three games in group A.

Australia under-23 and Indonesia begin proceedings before Malaysia take on the Philippines and Thailand face off against Singapore.