Myanmar hit Timor-Leste for seven at AFF Women’s Championship

Myanmar put seven goals past Timor-Leste at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship in Laguna.

Five different players were on the scoresheet as Myanmar charged to victory at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Naw Htet Htet Wai opened the scoring in the 17th minute before July Kyaw added another two.

Khin Marlar Tun and Wai Phoo Eain extended the tally to five just before the half-time break.

AFF Women’s Championship 2022 - Group B - FULLTIME RESULT



Timor Leste 0



Myanmar 7#AFF#AFFWomens2022 pic.twitter.com/DrLCR643Vq — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) July 5, 2022

A brace from Myat Noe Khin completed the rout which handed Myanmar a healthy advantage at the top of Group B.

The other match saw Cambodia and Laos share the spoils thanks to an added-time penalty from Poeurn Kunthea.

Phimpha Thongsavang had earlier put Laos a goal to the good in the first half.

The tournament is scheduled to continue tomorrow with a triple header.

Indonesia is due to face Malaysia, while hosts Thailand take on Australia’s under-23s and the Philippines play Singapore.