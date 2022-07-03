The Philippines is set to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship for the first time after it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The tournament, set to run from tomorrow until July 17, was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was delayed indefinitely until new dates were confirmed.

It will be the Filipinas' first home tournament since making history in January with their first-ever qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

They also won their first bronze medal since 1985 in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May.

"We do have one eye on the World Cup," said the Philippines' manager Alen Stajcic, as reported by Philstar.

"But look, the short term is very important.

"It's a tough group, [and] we've probably got the toughest team in the tournament in the first game in Australia.

The Philippines are due to open their group A campaign against Australia Under-23 tomorrow at the 12,873-capacity Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Four-time champions Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia make up the rest of the group while Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, and Laos have all been drawn into group B.

Australia's youth team is making their debut at the tournament, but Stajcic is wary not to underestimate them.

"Australia they might've missed some of their top players," said the 48-year-old Australian.

"Their eight or 10 top players in their A team might not be here but their back up squad and their depth is very strong so having spent the last six or seven weeks of preparation in Australia, I'm sure the girls know how tough that game will be, having played a lot of local teams in Australia while we were there."

The Biñan Football Stadium and City of Imus Grandstand will also host 11 and six group stage fixtures, respectively, while the capital is due to hold nine round-robin matches and all four knock-out games.