The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Congress will confirm who will lead the organisation as President for the next term tomorrow in Taipei City, with incumbent Riccardo Fraccari facing France's Didier Seminet and American Bryan Minniti.

Fraccari, now 73, was supposed to stand for re-election last year, but the Congress was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was supposed to take place in November 2021 and then April this year, before moving to its date tomorrow at the Marriot Hotel.

The Italian is also standing to be re-elected as the chairman of the Baseball Division, with Minitti and Laurent Cassier of New Caledonia standing against him.

The WBSC Executive Board held its last meeting prior to elections and thanked the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) for hosting and organising the Congress.

"We are expecting a great turn out of delegates," said Fraccari.

"Accommodating them all during these difficult times required a great job by the organisers CTBA.

"It's a great pleasure to be able to see everybody in person for the first time since 2019."

Athletes Commission co-chair Justin Huber thanked Fraccari for his leadership over the past eight years, as well as the Executive Board for getting the sport on the programme for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Fraccari also noted the WBSC's high ranking in the latest good governance report from the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, with the organisation having the second-largest rise, moving up to 12th.