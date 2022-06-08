WBSC President Fraccari to face two challengers in bid for re-election

Incumbent World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari is set for a three-way race in his bid for re-election next month.

The 73-year-old, who has led the organisation since 2014, became the first head of the WBSC following a merger between the International Baseball Federation and International Softball Federation.

His term was supposed to end last year, but the WBSC Congress was delayed twice due to COVID-19, extending Fraccari's tenure by eight months.

The Congress supposed to take place in November 2021 and then April this year before being moved to July 4 and 5 in Taipei City.

Fraccari faces competition from France's Didier Seminet, nominated by the French Federation of Baseball and Softball, and American Bryan Minniti, nominated by the Georgian Baseball and Softball National Federation.

The incumbent received nominations from 34 National Federations.

The Italian is also standing to be re-elected as the chairman of the Baseball Division, with Minitti and Laurent Cassier of New Caledonia standing against him.

Two positions of vice-chair of baseball are up for election too with Jeffrey Koo of Chinese Taipei, Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo of Cuba, Minitti, Lee Chong-hoon of South Korea, Panama's Benicio Robinson, Tunisia's Saber Jlajla and Uganda's Felix Okuye all nominated.

Ten people are vying for three member positions on the Baseball Division Board.

Beng Choo Low is looking to be re-elected as WBSC secretary general ©Getty Images

Beng Choo Low of Malaysia is to stand again for the position of secretary general, having received 29 nominations, with her only opponent being Puerto Rico's Tommy Velázquez, who was nominated by his home softball body.

WBSC treasurer Angelo Vicini of San Marino is looking for re-election with 23 nominations.

His only challenger is South Africa's Marc Moreau, who has been nominated by the baseball and softball bodies from the nation.

Two members-at-large are to be voted onto the WBSC Executive Board for both baseball and softball, with five candidates in each position.

Paul Seiler of the United States and Australia's Ron Finlay are the nominated by the most countries for the baseball positions, with the other candidates being Krunoslav Karin of Croatia, Minitti from the US and Jimmy Char from Colombia.

Japan's Taeko Utsugi, Czech Gabriel Waage, New Zealand's Rex Capil, Youri Alkalay of Bulgaria and new Venezuelan Olympic Committee leader María Soto are all in contention for the two softball positions.

Current vice-chairman of the Softball Division, American Craig Cress, is standing for the chair position along with Alkalay and Soto.

Low is to stand for vice-chair again and the Malaysian is joined by Dominican Republic's Garibaldy Bautista, Waage, Capil and Soto on the list.

Eleven candidates are up for election as members of the Softball Division too.