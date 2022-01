WBSC postpones elective Congress to later date in 2022 due to COVID-19

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has postponed its Congress in Taiwan in April due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Congress, which includes the Presidential election, had been due to take place from April 12 to 13 in Taipei City.

WBSC secretary general Beng Choo Low said the organisation hoped to reschedule the Congress for later in 2022.

Baseball and softball's worldwide governing body added in a statement that it would "take all possible and practical steps" to hold the event in 2022 "in person or at the very least in a hybrid format".

"Nevertheless, if due to the ongoing pandemic the WBSC Executive Board does not believe it practicable to call such an in person/hybrid Elective Congress before the end of 2022, a virtual WBSC Congress will be called," the WBSC said.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari is up for re-election at this year's Congress ©WBSC

The Congress had been scheduled for November 2021 before being moved to this year as a result of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari is up for re-election at the Congress.

Fraccari was elected as the first head of the organisation in 2014 following a merger between the International Baseball Federation and the International Softball Federation.

The postponement of the Congress from November to April extended his tenure as WBSC President.

The WBSC last year held an Extraordinary Congress as a meeting in writing because of COVID-19 concerns.

Members at the meeting voted in favour of term limits, which restrict officials, including the President, to a maximum of three four-year stints in their role.