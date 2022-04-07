The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has updated its website, with the new version claimed to offer a personalised and more user-friendly experience.

Improvements in responsiveness and navigation have also been installed, according to the WBSC.

The new version of WBSC.org is fully integrated with the MyWBSC environment, an event and data management platform targeted at National Federations.

This will allow for the possibility of deeper data integration with MyWBSC users.

Other changes to the WBSC website include mini-sites for WBSC Congresses, meetings and clinics.

WBSC Congresses will now have their own mini-sites ©Getty Images

This includes the 4th WBSC Congress, scheduled to take place in Taipei City on July 4 and 5.

The elective meeting has twice been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before its 2022 international season starts, the WBSC has pledged to launch an updated version of the play-by-play function for events.

The women's softball tournament at the Birmingham 2022 World Games, which is doubling up as a World Championship, is the first international event on the WBSC's 2022 calendar.