New July dates for an elective World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Congress have been announced.

Taipei City remains the planned host for the gathering, which is now set for July 4 and 5.

The Congress itself is scheduled for July 5, with meetings of the Baseball and Softball Divisions due to take place the day before.

The elective Congress was initially due to be held in 2021, but has twice been delayed.

It was first scheduled in November 2021, then April this year, but on both occasions was delayed because of complications relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari is up for re-election at the Congress.

Taiwan's capital Taipei City remains the Congress host ©Getty Images

Fraccari was elected as the first head of the organisation in 2014 following a merger between the International Baseball Federation and the International Softball Federation.

The postponements of the Congress have extended Fraccari's tenure as WBSC President.

A new Baseball Division Board and Softball Division Board are also due to be elected at respective meetings before the Congress.

Last year, the WBSC held an Extraordinary Congress as a meeting in writing because of COVID-19 concerns.

Members voted in favour of term limits, which restrict officials, including the President, to a maximum of three four-year stints in their role.