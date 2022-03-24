The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) says it has referred Life President René Fasel and the Russian Ice Hockey Federation to the organisation’s newly created Ethics Board amid actions concerning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The IIHF Council took the decision to refer the cases to the Ethics Board at its latest meeting.

The organisation said the Ethics Board will determine whether the actions of an IIHF member national association or an individual associated with the IIHF or its members could constitute an ethical conduct violation.

Should a violation be found, cases would automatically be referred to the IIHF Disciplinary Board for further review.

"The IIHF Council has referred the Russian Ice Hockey Federation to the Ethics Board for review, due to reports that the RIHF allegedly sent instructions to Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) teams to take demonstrative actions in support of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"As such an action would constitute a violation of the IIHF Ethics Code, the Ethics Board will investigate further and determine whether this case will be referred to the IIHF Disciplinary Board."

Fasel has also been referred to the Ethics Board.

The IIHF said the referral follows reports of Fasel’s involvement with Russia and the KHL, as well as public statements about the war.

Fasel was reported earlier this month to have taken a consultancy role with the KHL.

Russia and Belarus were suspended by the IIHF earlier this month ©Getty Images

"The IIHF Council also decided to refer IIHF Life President René Fasel to the Ethics Board for review, following reports of his involvement with Russia and the KHL as well as public statements made about the war.

"The IIHF has referred this matter to the independent Ethics Board in order to determine whether Fasel’s actions have violated the IIHF Integrity Book.

"The IIHF Ethics Code, which is an integral part of the IIHF Integrity Book, requires "[a Life President to] conduct themselves in accordance with the principles of dignity, integrity, loyalty and responsibility in all relations of a competitive, economic, social (including social media) and moral nature."

"The IIHF Integrity Book is applicable specifically when a Life President is acting within the scope of his duties for the IIHF or whenever his conduct reflects upon the IIHF or might otherwise undermine the objectives of the IIHF.

"The Ethics Board will subsequently decide whether to refer these cases to the IIHF Disciplinary Board for further review.

"Currently, no disciplinary action has been brought against the IIHF Life President or the Russian Ice Hockey Federation."

The KHL said earlier this month that Fasel, who served as the head of the IIHF between 1994 and 2021, would work with the league that features 19 Russian teams to help resolve "strategic and developmental issues".

Finnish team Jokerit and Latvian side Dinamo Riga have both quit the league in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the National Hockey League has also ended all dealings with the KHL as a consequence.

Fasel has denied signing any contract with the KHL, but defended offering advice to the league.

Rene Fasel had received praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his work at the IIHF ©Getty Images

Fasel previously suggested before stepping down as IIHF President last year that he could work in Russia.

Fasel led the global governing body for ice hockey for 27 years and was inducted into the IIHF’s Hall of Fame.

Last September, Putin praised the work done by Fasel during his long tenure at the IIHF, hailing him as a "very responsible, knowledgeable, proactive and open person".

Fasel described the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in December 2020 to ban Russia’s name, flag and anthem from major events for two years as "harsh".

The CAS halved the four-year period of sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as punishment for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data.

KHL Board of Directors chairman Gennady Timchenko has been sanctioned by both the EU and United Kingdom as part of economic measures announced against Russia.

Timchenko is accused of having close links to Putin.

Timchenko chairs a KHL Board of Directors that includes the organisation’s President Alexei Morozov, while Timchenko is also chair of SKA Saint Petersburg, one of the league's best teams.

The IIHF has suspended Russian national teams from all of its competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Fasel had labelled the decision as "a sad moment for me", according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

It also stripped the country of hosting rights for its 2023 World Junior Championship.

Belarus is supporting the military offensive and its teams have also been barred from IIHF events.