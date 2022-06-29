New Zealand have announced a 12-strong netball team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

World champions New Zealand have announced a 12-strong netball team with a blend of experience and youth for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Shooters Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Bailey Mes, and defender Kelly Jury is set to return after playing at the Gold Coast 2018 Games while midcourter Shannon Saunders is set for her fourth appearance in the event.

Skipper Gina Crampton is set for her debut along with Maia Wilson, Grace Nweke, who is subject to medical clearance and return to play protocols; Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Phoenix Karaka, Kayla Johnson and vice-captain Sulu Fitzpatrick.

The Silver Ferns have also included five reserves - Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Claire Kersten, Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Elle Temu.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua, who is also set for leading the team at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, feels that the players who have been named in the squad have been exceptional in the last 18 months.

"We are extremely proud to announce this group of athletes who have the opportunity to represent their country at the Commonwealth Games," Taurua said.

Skipper Gina Crampton is set for her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham ©Getty Images
Skipper Gina Crampton is set for her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"Being a part of the greater New Zealand team and being a part of some of the unique traditions at the Commonwealth Games will be a new experience for many of these players.  

"We have a job to do in Birmingham but we’re also looking forward to being a team within a team and to be a part of something big.

"To stand alongside New Zealand’s top athletes from various sports is something special.

"We have monitored the progress these players have made during that time.

"They have responded to what has been asked of them and delivered under pressure.

"I’m excited about the next few weeks as we complete our preparation and finally get on the plane to Birmingham after what has been a long build-up."

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol conveyed her best for the team set to compete in the English city next month.

They are set to fly to Birmingham on July 21 and also plan to compete in the Cadbury Netball Series as part of preparations.