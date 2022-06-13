The NZOC is set to visit four cities demonstrating shot put ©Getty Images

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is to hold shot put sessions across the country prior to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to generate interest in the discipline.

The initiative is to be run in partnership with Sport New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ.

The first stop is set to be in Auckland tomorrow, before heading to Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch on June 18, June 23, and July 1, respectively.

Participants will get a demonstration of shot put from athletes before having the chance to try the sport themselves.

"We're after the best shot in each city - there’s four categories for both adults and kids so there’s something for everyone - throw it the furthest and you’ll be in to win", read an NZOC statement.

"Come along and give it your best Shot while supporting our New Zealand Team."

Double Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh is set to represent New Zealand at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
The campaign is being launched with the upcoming Commonwealth Games in mind.

Three shot putters have been picked for New Zealand so far in the form of two-time Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh, ex-under-18 world champion Maddi Wesche and Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Jacko Gill.

Walsh is the reigning men's Commonwealth Games champion and New Zealand can also boast fine pedigree in the women's event, with Dame Valerie Adams winning five Commonwealth Games medals from 2002 to 2018, including three gold.

The Commonwealth Games are set to run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, making it the third English host after London in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games, and Manchester in 2002.  

The NZOC is a Commonwealth Games Federation member and acts as the nation's Commonwealth Games Association.