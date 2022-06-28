Commonwealth Games medallist Tayla Ford has been named among New Zealand’s six-strong wrestling team for Birmingham 2022.

Ford, who claimed bronze in the women’s 58 kilogram category at Glasgow 2014, is set to contest the 68kg class at the upcoming Games in the English city.

She will be joined by Brahm Richards, who returns for a second successive Commonwealth Games after featuring at Gold Coast 2018.

New Zealand’s team also comprises of Cole Hawkins, Suraj Singh, Matthew Oxenham and Michelle Montague who are all set to make their Commonwealth Games debuts in Birmingham.

Ford said she felt an "overwhelming amount of pride, happiness and excitement" to have been selected for her third straight Commonwealth Games.

"I can’t wait to get over there and showcase what I’m capable of," said the 28-year-old.

"I’ve been doing this for a long time now and have been honing my skills through coaching recently so am feeling in great form."

Richards said he had been training with New Zealand’s United Fighting Championship star Kai Kara-France last year in preparation for Birmingham 2022.

"It was a pretty awesome experience," said the 25-year-old.

"We both learnt a lot from it and I’ll be putting some of those lessons into play as I chase a medal in Birmingham."

Suraj Singh, Matthew Oxenham, Cole Hawkins and Brahm Richards are part of New Zealand's six-strong wresling team for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Hawkins is set to compete in the men’s 74kg division, with Suraj Singh entering the men’s 57kg, Matthew Oxenham participating in the men’s 68kg and Michelle Montague featuring in the women's 75kg.

"It was pretty unreal [to have been selected], I couldn’t be happier," said Oxenham.

"It’s not long now until we go and I’m just hoping to perform as well as I can and make myself proud.

"I love the sport, it’s very introspective and there’s nowhere to hide, I can’t wait to get over to Birmingham and compete at that level."

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol added: "Well done to all of those named today.

"New Zealand has a proud wrestling history at the Commonwealth Games, and we look forward to watching these athletes add to that legacy in Birmingham.

"We wish them all the best for the rest of their preparation."

New Zealand has achieved three gold, nine silver and 17 bronze medals in its Commonwealth Games history.

The last of those gold medals was achieved by David Aspin at the 1974 Games in Christchurch in New Zealand.

Men’s and women’s wrestling competitions at Birmingham 2022 are due to be held from August 5 to 6 at the Coventry Stadium.