Skipper Sophie Devine is set to lead a New Zealand cricket team blended with experience and youth at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The superstar batter, who has represented her country 98 times in the T20 format, joins all-rounders Suzie Bates, Amelie Kerr, Maddy Green, and Hayley Jensen.

Bates is the most experienced of the group with 125 caps.

Off-spinner Eden Carson and wicket-keeper Izzy Gaze have been included in the squad for the first time while left-arm spinner Francesca Jonas and Georgia Plimmer are due to compete on their first tours for their national team.

Jess McFadyen, who is the second wicket-keeper in the squad, has also be included and is expected to return to the United Kingdom after touring there last winter.

As Kerr, Carson and Jonas complete the spinning roster, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Jensen are anticipated to provide pace bowling.

Bates, Devine, Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday are the established batters for the 15-member team.

The announcement has fallen in line with the women’s team’s first winter training camp at Bay Oval in their home country.

"We can’t wait to get on the plane," Devine said.

Sophie Bates is expected to star as one of New Zealand's batters at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"To be the first women’s cricket team to represent the country at a global event like the Commonwealth Games is truly an honour.

"It’s been great to get the group back together this week at Bay Oval and our new squad members are finding their feet and fitting in well."

It is the first time women’s cricket is scheduled make an appearance at the Commonwealth Games and follows the men’s 50-over event at Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

New Zealand won bronze on that occasion.

"It’s a terrific time for cricket to be back at the Commonwealth Games - and it’s another excellent development for the women’s and girl’s game, both here and around the world," David White, the chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, remarked.



"I’m sure the players are going to love the experience of being part of a wider New Zealand team, and the slightly different context of the Games environment."

The Commonwealth Games is due to be staged between July 28 and August 8 with the cricket event stretching from July 29 to August 7.