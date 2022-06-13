Former men's omnium world champion Aaron Gate has been included in New Zealand's cycling squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 31-year-old, who won gold at the 2013 International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Championships, will be looking to make up for his crash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Gate forms part of a squad that includes an even split of rookies and experienced Games riders.

In road cycling, Glasgow 2014 silver medallist Jack Bauer brings know-how and leadership to a men's group that also includes Shane Archbold, Patrick Bevin and Dion Smith.

The women's group is headed up by current under-23 national champion Ally Wollaston, who will be riding with Henrietta Christie, Niamh Fisher-Black, Ella Harris, Mikayla Harvey and Georgia Williams.

Wollaston, Gate and Campbell Stewart will be competing in both road and track endurance events.

The rest of the men's endurance contingent includes George Jackson, Jordan Kerby, Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton and Corbin Strong, while Gold Coast 2018 silver medallist Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman are the other women that have been chosen to compete.

Sam Dakin, Bradley Knipe and Callum Saunders will be riding in the men's track sprint events with Sam Webster, the seven-time medallist who is set to appear at his fourth Commonwealth Games.

A young women's sprint team is made up of Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch and Shearman.

Mountain bike riders Anton Cooper and Sam Gaze, who have both won medals at the previous two Games, are joined by Ben Oliver to round off the squad.





"With Tokyo pushing out a further year, this has been a tight timeframe for rebuilding, and like many, we have had illness and injury though these COVID times," said Cycling New Zealand chief executive Monica Robbers.

"That aside, we think this is a very strong group of riders.

"Half are very experienced professionals with success over previous Games and on the world scene, and the other half are young and exciting riders for the future.

"We are thrilled that so many European-based professionals have put up their hands which shows how much it means to wear the silver fern and to do our sport and our country proud."

Cycling at the Commonwealth Games will be held across four different venues, including track at the Lee Valley VeloPark in East London, which caused some backlash.

Around 230 athletes in total are expected to represent New Zealand at the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.