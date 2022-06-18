The shooting venue for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, has opened after passing several tests to ensure its readiness for competition.

The facility performed to expectations in an electronic target and live ammunition test and clay target throwing tests.

An Opening Ceremony for its electronic targets were officially held in the shooting hall where Athens 2004 Olympic gold medallist Zhu Qinan was present and fired the first shot at the venue.

Later on, 15 athletes from the Shooting and Archery and Cycling Management Centre also participated in the tests.

Olympic champion Zhu Qinan fired the first shot at the newly opened Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre ©Hangzhou 2022

"The electronic target system is the core facility in the shooting venue, and the electronic target system of Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre uses the most advanced system in the world following Tokyo Olympic Games," said Zhu.

The electronic target system has one real-time display system and two processing systems to calculate results accurately.

Zhu is set to work at the arena for Hangzhou 2022 and stated that it was the first time for him to participate in the event as preparation staff and "he hoped to provide the best arena for the participants of Asia."

The venue is due to open to the public in July and after the Games, it is planned to be turned into a multi-use site for shooting training, primary and secondary school education, and cultural and sporting activities.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games were scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, but this was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China with no new dates confirmed yet.