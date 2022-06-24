The digital fan hub has been launched prior to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Commonwealth Games Australia

Commonwealth Games Australia has announced a new partnership with digital engagement company Komo to create a virtual fan hub for Birmingham 2022.

Komo's Audience Engagement MarTech SaaS platform is being used to deliver the digital fan hub for the Games in the English city.

Live polls, trivia, quizzes and more than 50 plug-and-play games are among Komo’s gamification tools that are being used to help engage fans in the build-up to the Games and during the event.

Ren Thompson, marketing and communications manager for Commonwealth Games Australia, claimed the partnership with Komo would transform the experience for fans.

"We have placed a significant focus on driving digital experiences over the last two years, particularly when it comes to fan engagement and retention so it was important for us to partner with a company that is best in class," said Thompson. 

"That is certainly what we have found in the team at Komo.

"We are wanting to add value for our fans and create an engaged audience that expands beyond just the one week of the Games.

"Using Komo as a fan engagement platform allows us to broaden this fanbase and maintain a connected community for years beyond the Games."


Joel Steel, chief executive of Komo, claimed it would create a "digital dimension" to supporting the Australian team that would provide a "fresh and enticing experience" for fans as the team competes in Birmingham.

"It is all about creating engagement between the team and the Australian community and the Komo platform makes that easy, by enhancing the fan experience," said Steel.

"As the digital engagement partner of choice for sports organisations and sponsor brands including the Australian Olympic Committee, Williams F1, A-Leagues, QBE, Budget, Maccas, Fox Sports and more; we understand the growing importance of brands being able to leverage their sponsorship assets and maximise the engagement moments when the fans are paying attention.

"The Komo platform harnesses gamification to cut through the noise and helps to build loyalty between the fans and the brands."