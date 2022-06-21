Australia are aiming to win a seventh straight men's Commonwealth Games hockey gold at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Eddie Ockenden is set to compete at his fourth Commonwealth Games after being included in Australia's men's hockey squad for Birmingham 2022, with the team looking to win a seventh straight gold.

The Kookaburras have won every men's tournament at the Commonwealth Games since the sport was introduced to the event in 1998.

Ockenden, who has made 387 appearances for Australia, will be joined by 17 other players, 10 of which have already tasted Commonwealth Games gold.

"The Commonwealth Games hold a special place for me and I have some fantastic memories from them," said the 35-year-old Tasmanian.

"To be selected for my fourth Commonwealth Games is an honour.

"I love playing hockey for the Kookaburras and I love representing Australia, so we will be doing everything we can to continue our proud history of success at the Games.

"Our focus every day as a Kookaburras group is to constantly push each other to improve and be the world's best hockey team, so we are excited about getting to Birmingham and performing for our country."


Ockendon is due to co-captain the squad with Aran Zalewski, while midfielders Daniel Beale and Jake Whetton, and goalkeeper Andrew Charter, are selected to feature in the Commonwealth Games for the third time.

New South Wales duo Matt Dawson and Flynn Ogilvie, West Australians Jake Harvie and Tom Wickham, plus Darwin defender Jeremy Hayward, are all to play in their second Commonwealth Games after winning the gold medal at Gold Coast 2018.

Blake Govers, who has scored 104 goals in 117 international fixtures, is due to make his debut after missing out on Gold Coast 2018 due to a broken finger.

Others who will make their Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham include Queenslanders Jacob Anderson and Tim Howard, Victorian trio Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums and Josh Simmonds, New South Wales striker Tim Brand and Tasmanian midfielder Josh Beltz.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to be held from July 28 to August 8, with the hockey competition scheduled from July 29 through to August 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.